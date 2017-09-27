Three Wexford County Deputies Honored for Saving Man’s Life

Three deputies were recognized for saving a man’s life in Wexford County.

On April 23, Sgt. Rood, Deputy Lucas, and Deputy Schopieray responded to a call of an armed man threatening to harm himself.

Due to their collective immediate action, diligence, and perseverance, the deputies were able to successfully arrest the suspect and take him in for care with minor injuries to himself and no injuries to Deputies or family members.

This morning, Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor presented Sgt. Rood, Deputy Schopieray and Deputy Lucas each with a Meritorious Award and medal for their brave actions.