Man Killed in Grand Traverse County Accident
A man is dead is following an accident in Grand Traverse County.
At around 11:12 Wednesday morning, deputies responded to a two vehicle crash in Fife Lake Township at the intersection of Sparling Rd. and Townline Rd.
An investigation showed that a 26 year-old man from Kingsley was driving west on Sparling Road when he failed to stop at the stop sign.
A vehicle driven by a 56 year-old wiman also from Kingsley was going north on Townline Road, when the two collided.
During the collision, the woman was thrown from her vehicle due to her not wearing a seat belt.
She was transported to Munson Hospital with minor injuries.
The 26 year-old man died at the scene.
The identity of the man is being withheld until his next of kin has been notified.
The crash remains under investigation.