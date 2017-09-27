ALERT |Police Search for Shooting Suspect in Isabella County

Man Killed in Grand Traverse County Accident

POSTED September 27, 2017 BY Remington Hernandez

A man is dead is following an accident in Grand Traverse County.

At around 11:12 Wednesday morning, deputies responded to a two vehicle crash in Fife Lake Township at the intersection of Sparling Rd. and Townline Rd.

An investigation showed that a 26 year-old man from Kingsley was driving west on Sparling Road when he failed to stop at the stop sign.

A vehicle driven by a 56 year-old wiman also from Kingsley was going north on Townline Road, when the two collided.

During the collision, the woman was thrown from her vehicle due to her not wearing a seat belt.

She was transported to Munson Hospital with minor injuries.

The 26 year-old man died at the scene.

The identity of the man is being withheld until his next of kin has been notified.

The crash remains under investigation.

Like us on Facebook!


“Like” our page to keep up with the latest local news, access exclusive content, participate in contests and much more!