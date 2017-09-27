Man Killed in Grand Traverse County Accident

A man is dead is following an accident in Grand Traverse County.

At around 11:12 Wednesday morning, deputies responded to a two vehicle crash in Fife Lake Township at the intersection of Sparling Rd. and Townline Rd.

An investigation showed that a 26 year-old man from Kingsley was driving west on Sparling Road when he failed to stop at the stop sign.

A vehicle driven by a 56 year-old wiman also from Kingsley was going north on Townline Road, when the two collided.

During the collision, the woman was thrown from her vehicle due to her not wearing a seat belt.

She was transported to Munson Hospital with minor injuries.

The 26 year-old man died at the scene.

The identity of the man is being withheld until his next of kin has been notified.

The crash remains under investigation.