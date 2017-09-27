Police Identify Man Found Dead at Mason County Disk Golf Course

Police are have identified the man found dead in Mason County.

At around 6:14 Saturday night, Mason County deputies responded to the Leviathan Disk Golf Course in Pere Marquette Township after someone reported seeing a body.

Once on scene, deputies found the body of 28 year-old James Anthony Walkley of Ludington.

During an investigation, deputies weren’t able to determine his cause of death.

According to the Sheriff, an autopsy showed the body didn’t have any signs of trauma and there were no natural causes.

At this time it is unknown if drugs or alcohol played any role in Walkley’s death.

MI News 26 will continue to monitor this story and bring you updates as we learn more.