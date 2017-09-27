Police Search for Shooting Suspect in Isabella County

Police in Isabella County are investigating a shooting that took place this morning.

Deputies were called to a home invasion where one person had been shot.

The suspect or suspects had fled before deputies arrived on scene.

The victim said she recognized two voices during the incident and identified one of them as Kenneth Maddux.

The sheriff tells us that a man staying at the house woke up and found another man in the home.

A fight broke out and during it a gun went off, hitting the victim. She was taken to the hospital before being flown to Midland where her condition is unknown at this time.

The man says he only saw one suspect in the home. The sheriff says they are working to confirm if there was a second suspect.

Law enforcement is in the area of of the Isabella and Midland County Line, south of M-20 searching for Maddux.

He could be wearing an orange or red t-shirt and blue jeans. Anyone who sees him should not approach him and call 911.