Authorities in Cheboygan County Locate Missing Teen

UPDATE – As of 1 o’clock Wednesday afternoon the Cheboygan Department of Public Safety says they located Erin. They thank everyone for their help locating the runaway teen.

Authorities in Cheboygan County had asked for your help to find a missing teen.

The Prosecutor’s Office says 16-year-old Erin McGrath left her home around 4am on Sunday and had not been seen since.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to call the Cheboygan Department of Public Safety at 231.627.4321.

