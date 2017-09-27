Woman Arrested After Leading Police on Chase

A woman is behind bars after leading police on a chase in Leelanau County.

The chase started when a deputy saw a car speeding on South Center Highway near East Lakeview Hills Road Tuesday afternoon.

The deputy clocked the car doing 73mph in the 55 zone.

The deputy tried to stop the car, but the driver took off, speeding southbound before turning into a private drive and going around the west side of the Cherry Growers business building.

The deputy eventually caught up with the car when it was in the loading dock area.

The driver, a 26-year-old woman from Suttons Bay, was driving on a suspended license and was found to have an extensive criminal history according to the sheriff’s office.

That history included a previous fleeing and eluding police conviction.

She was lodged in the Leelanau County Jail for fleeing and eluding and driving on a suspended license.