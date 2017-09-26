Wexford County Animal Shelter Unveils New Sign

The Wexford County Animal Shelter unveiled a new sign.

Volunteers and members of the public gathered to watch that unveiling.

The sign was a dream of the shelter volunteers and a few local businesses made it happen.

Training Mask sponsored the sign, Graheks did the landscaping, and Crazy Cat Signs fabricated the sign itself.

Overall, volunteers and shelter staff alike think the sign is an improvement over the original, which wasn’t as visible or aesthetically pleasing.

Sheriff Trent Taylor, who oversees operations at the shelter, says he’s proud of the work they do.

For more information on the Shelter, visit them at their building on 6th Ave. in Cadillac.