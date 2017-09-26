Congressional App Challenge Open to All K-12 Students

The Congressional App Challenge is again open to all students from Kindergarten through 12th grade.

A winner from each congressional district is picked and their winning app is displayed at the U.S. Capitol and on the House.gov website.

Winners are also invited to attend the House of Code event in Washing D.C. where they are able to show off their app alongside the other winners.

Last year’s winner came from Cadillac, Joshua Jacobson for his app Group Manager.

Michigan has 14 congressional districts, but last year students in two submitted apps, Congressman John Moolenaar’s 4th District and Tim Walberg’s 7th District.

Students can enter individually or in teams up to four people. The deadline to enter is November 1st.

More information can be found here.