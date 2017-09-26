Voter Registration Deadline Quickly Approaching

The deadline for registering to vote in this year’s November election is also quickly approaching.

This November, 75 of Michigan’s 83 counties will hold elections.

Many cities in our area will hold elections, along with multiple school districts.

To register, applicants must be at least 18 years-old by Election Day and U.S. citizens.

Applicants must also be residents of Michigan and of the city or township in which they wish to register.

You can check your registration status as well as see a sample ballot, by going to michigan.gov/vote.

This election is also a time when many communities will be trying new election equipment.

The new machines still count a paper ballot, so voters won’t see any change in what they mark.

But the new counting machines are said to be notable improvements over the old ones, with increased ease of use for voters and election officials.