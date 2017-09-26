Time Running Out To Enroll in DNR Hunting Access Program

Time is running out to enroll in the Hunting Access Program.

The HAP is a program through the DNR where private landowners are paid to allow hunters onto their property.

Started in 1977, HAP is open to landowners in the northern Lower Peninsula with at least 40 acres and it must contain a minimum of 5% wildlife habitat.

Landowners in HAP receive an annual payment based on the acres of land enrolled, the type of land cover, and the type of hunting that they chose to allow.

HAP offers liability coverage for the owner through Michigan Law.

And the landowner has control over what type of hunting is allowed and the number of hunters allowed on the property at a time.

Hunters are not charged for using HAP lands, but they are responsible for reviewing the information for the land they plan to hunt, checking in each day before heading out, and respecting the private property.

Registration is open to landowners in most northern lower Michigan counties and registration is open until the end of the month.

Those interested should contact their local conservation office for more information.