Man Arrested After Thirty Marijuana Plants Seized in Emmet County

POSTED September 26, 2017 BY Remington Hernandez

A man is in jail and thirty marijuana plants were seized during an investigation into a grow operation in Emmet County.

According to the MSP – troopers got a tip of a person seen tending to several marijuana plants that were outside in Emmet County’s Bear Creek Township.

On Monday troopers located the suspect, a 52-year-old Boyne Falls man.

During the investigation troopers seized thirty marijuana plants that were in pots.

Also seized were materials used to help grow marijuana, and a vehicle.

The suspect was arrested and lodged in the Emmet County jail pending arraignment.

