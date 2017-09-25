Osceola County Sheriff’s Deputy Talks Down Suicidal Man

A deputy talked down a suicidal man in Osceola County.

On Friday, an Osceola County Sheriff’s Office Deputy responded to a call of a 25 year-old suicidal man.

While in route to the scene, the Deputy saw a man matching the description of the reported suicidal subject standing on the overpass of 14 mile road and US-131.

The man climbed over the concrete guard rail and was preparing to jump down into oncoming traffic.

The Deputy spoke with the man while slowly moving toward him.

During this time, the man continued stay on the outside of the guardrail.

After a short time, the Deputy was able to get close enough to bring the man safely back over the rail and place him into protective custody for evaluation.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office says that without the intervention and quick thinking of the Deputy, the incident could have ended tragically for the man and uninvolved motorists.