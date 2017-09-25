Two Injured in Mason County Accident

POSTED September 25, 2017 BY Remington Hernandez

Two people were transferred to downstate hospitals following a crash in Mason County.

That accident happened on US-10, east of the Pere Marquette Highway on Saturday shortly before one in the afternoon.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office says a westbound vehicle, driven by a 60-year-old woman from Virginia was attempting to turn left when it pulled into the path of an eastbound vehicle.

The eastbound car was driven by a 58-year-old man from Ludington and the two crashed nearly head-on.

Both drivers were taken to Spectrum Health in Ludington before being flown to downstate hospitals for further treatment of serious injuries.

Like us on Facebook!


“Like” our page to keep up with the latest local news, access exclusive content, participate in contests and much more!