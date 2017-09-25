Two Injured in Mason County Accident

Two people were transferred to downstate hospitals following a crash in Mason County.

That accident happened on US-10, east of the Pere Marquette Highway on Saturday shortly before one in the afternoon.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office says a westbound vehicle, driven by a 60-year-old woman from Virginia was attempting to turn left when it pulled into the path of an eastbound vehicle.

The eastbound car was driven by a 58-year-old man from Ludington and the two crashed nearly head-on.

Both drivers were taken to Spectrum Health in Ludington before being flown to downstate hospitals for further treatment of serious injuries.