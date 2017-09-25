Accident Temporarily Knocks Out Power in Osceola County

An accident temporarily knocked out power in Osceola County.

At around 6:54 Saturday evening, Osceola County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a single vehicle accident at the intersection of 12 Mile Road and 190th Ave in Leroy Township.

According to deputies, a vehicle lost control around the curve and ran off the roadway, hitting a tree.

The vehicle then vaulted, overturned and hit a power pole support wire, causing several power lines and power poles to break, causing several surrounding areas to lose power.

The driver from Leroy, was found trapped in the vehicle and was later air lifted to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.

A Great Lakes Energy Lineman arrived quickly to the scene and aided first responders

by checking the down power lines to ensure the area was safe.

Alcohol and speed appeared to be a factor in the crash, and the crash remains under

investigation.