Police Investigating Attempted Murder in Alpena

Police are investigating an attempted murder in Alpena.

Shortly before 3 o’clock Saturday morning, officers from the Alpena Police Department responded to the 200 block of S. Fourth to investigate a report of gunfire.

A preliminary investigation revealed there had been an altercation at the residence earlier and that someone had returned and fired several rounds into the home.

No one was hit by the gunfire.

A 23-year- old male was found a short time later hiding in a nearby home.

He was taken into custody without incident on several outstanding warrants for his arrest.

The weapon believed used in the assault was found at another home.

The incident is still under investigation and a report will be forwarded to the Alpena County Prosecutor.