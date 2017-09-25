Two Women Arrested In Connection With Gladwin County Meth Operation

Two women were arrested for allegedly making meth in Gladwin County.

Earlier this month the Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a tip that said meth was being made in the county.

On Sunday, September 17th, deputies went to the home in Clement Township where the meth was being manufactured.

Once there deputies located two women who were in the process of making meth and they also found an active one-pot meth lab.

Deputies secured the scene and a meth clean up crew was called in to safely dismantle the lab.

The two women who were arrested were 30-year-old Victoria Williams and 35-year-old Shannon Bergmann.

They were arrested last Thursday on charges of making meth.

The complaint remains open and the sheriff’s office says more charges may be filed.