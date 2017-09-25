Boyne City High Schoolers Moved to Middle School After Threat

An investigation is ongoing after school officials say threatening notes were thrown in through a school’s window.

The incident happened in Boyne City at the High School.

School officials say building maintenance staff found items that had been thrown through a first floor window Monday morning before school started.

One of the items had a note with threatening language.

For the safety of students and staff it was decided to lock the building down before they showed up to start classes.

Following protocol students and staff were told to go the middle school while law enforcement inspected the high school.

The Boyne City Police Department, Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office, and MSP conducted the inspection of the facility.

That search found no safety issues and students and staff were allowed to re enter the school.

The matter is still under investigation and anyone with information about the incident should contact school officials or the Boyne City Police.