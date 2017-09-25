Two Suspects Identified in Fatal August Hit And Run

Two people have now been charged in connection with the fatal hit and run crash that happened in Mesick last month.

Around 9 o’clock at night on August 26th, deputies were called to W. Mesick Ave., just west of S. Alvin St. in Mesick for the report of a hit and run.

When deputies arrived on scene, they learned that a vehicle was driving west bound when it hit a man that was getting out of his car.

The vehicle didn’t stop after the accident.

The victim was taken to Munson in Traverse City where he died of his injuries.

The sheriff’s office says they got a tip of who the possible driver was two days after the crash. The same tip lead to the vehicle suspected of being the one from the hit and run.

Deputies continued to investigate and now two people have been charged in connection with the crash.

32-year-old John Douglas Tiffany of Mesick, turned himself in last Friday.

He has been charged with five felonies, reckless driving causing death, operating on a suspended license causing death, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, tampering with evidence, conspiracy to tamper with evidence.

He was also charged with the misdemeanor charge of failure to transfer the title of a motor vehicle.

Also arraigned was 21-year-old Brianna Marie Rupe of Mesick. She was charged with three felonies, tampering with evidence, conspiracy to tamper with evidence, and interfering with a witness.

She was also charged in an incident unrelated to the hit and run, which was driving on a suspended license.

The investigation of the crash and the events that followed is still open at this time.