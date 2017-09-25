Woman Arrested After Drunken Assault of Daughter

A woman is behind bars after police say she assaulted her daughter.

Thursday evening, Troopers respond to the report of an assault in Missaukee County’s Enterprise Township.

Once on scene, troopers spoke with the victim, a 12 year old girl.

She said her mother threatened her with a gun while drunk.

The girl was able to get away from her mother by jumping out of her bedroom window, causing injuries to her head.

Troopers conducted a lengthy investigation overnight and corroborated the victim’s statements with witnesses who were on scene at the time.

A warrant was immediately obtained for 45 year-old Noelle Arlien Guest

She was arrested the Friday afternoon on felonious assault and domestic violence charges.

She has been arraigned and is being held at the Missaukee County Jail on $50,000 bond.