Police Investigating After Body Found in Mason County

Police are investigating a suspicious death in Mason County.

At around 6:14 Saturday night, Mason County deputies responded to the Leviathan Disk Golf Course in Pere Marquette Township after someone reported seeing a body.

Once on scene, deputies found the body of a 28 year-old man from mason county.

During an investigation, deputies weren’t able to determine the cause of death.

According to the Sheriff, the body didn’t show any signs of blunt-force trauma and appeared healthy.

At this time it is unknown if drugs or alcohol played any role in the man’s death.

His body was sent to Kalamazoo for an autopsy.

The man’s identity is currently being withheld until his whole family is notified.

MI News 26 will continue to monitor this story and bring you updates as we learn more.