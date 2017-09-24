Woman Surrenders After Hours-Long Standoff in Cadillac

A standoff in Cadillac is over hours after it began.

According to the Cadillac Police, officers were called to a home in the 1200 block of Sunnyside Dr. early Sunday Afternoon on the report of a neighbor dispute.

Once on scene, an officer confronted a woman, who then pushed and kicked him.

The woman ran inside of a home and barricaded herself.

The woman later began threatening officers, saying she was loading a weapon and that she would fire on them.

Cadillac Police called in reinforcements from several surrounding agencies including the multi-jurisdictional Emergency Response Team.

After hours inside the home, the woman surrendered.

Police say the woman told officers she didn’t have a weapon on her or inside of the home.

After being taken into custody, she was loaded into an ambulance, and went to a local hospital for a mental and physical evaluation.

None of the officers on scene were injured, and officials say they are pleased with the response.

At this time it is unknown what charges the woman will face.