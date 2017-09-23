135 Quilts Donated at Bi-Annual Quilt Show in Cadillac

The North Star Quilt Guild held their Bi-Annual Quilt show this weekend.

The group of forty women meet twice every month in order to purchase supplies, and make quilts that will be donated.

This year 135 quilts were donated to several groups such as Oasis to provide for children and those in need.

The show is a public event where people are able to come in and vote on quilts, participate in a silent auction and donate to the cause. All money raised at the show goes towards the supplies needed to make more quilts and donate them.

The ladies of the group say they just enjoy helping out where they can.

The show is Bi-Annual so another won’t happen for another two years but the group continues to meet every month so contact the North Star Quilt Guild if you would like to get involved.