Cadillac Dog Park Holds Open House

It was a day at the park for man’s best friend in Cadillac.

The Cadillac Dog Park was officially opened to the public Saturday morning.

Dogs and their owners were invited to an open house at the park.

Over the last few months, the park was being added onto with fencing, trees, an awning, and more.

Dogs got to socialize with each other while their owners looked on.

The park was the brainchild of the Dog Park Advisory Board, who raised money and worked with the City of Cadillac to get the land.

And although a need for the park wasn’t readily known, the board went through with their plan anyway.

Dogs both big and small are welcome.

If you’d like to visit the park, it’s located on 6th St. south of 13th St. in Cadillac.