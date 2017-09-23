Teen Dead After Drowning in Isabella County

A teen is dead after drowning in Isabella County.

At around 7:34 Friday evening, Isabella County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a drowning at the 7000 block of W. Blanchard Rd. in Coldwater Township.

When first responders arrived, they were able to use the witnesses to locate an approximate area in the pond where they last saw the teen.

Divers from the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office were called in, found the teen after about two minutes of searching.

When speaking with witnesses, deputies learned that the 17-year-old Amish teen had been swimming with friends and family in a pond when they saw him begin to struggle in the water.

Family members attempted to pull the struggling teen to the surface but could not.

When the teen was brought on shore, first reponders attempted to resuscitate him, but were unable to.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.