Safe Kids North Shore Hosts Car Seat Check in Grand Traverse County

A Car Seat Check took place in Grand Traverse County Saturday.

The check was to make sure children’s car seats are properly installed.

Members of the Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, and Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department joined together to inspect car seats and teach parents the proper procedures.

This is part of an initiative by Safe Kids North Shore to prevent injuries to children in car accidents.

During accidents, children that are not properly secured can be seriously injured.

Officials that took part in the event say they’re satisfied knowing they’ve helped keep children safer.

And in addition to that, families who have been involved in accidents have reached out to them.

Officials hold car seat checks twice every month.

For more information on how you can have your car seat checked, call 231-947-3000 at extension 1234.