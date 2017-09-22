Evart Area Fire Dept. Trains For Hunting Accidents

Hunting season is quickly approaching – and many people are checking their gear and making sure they’ll be ready.

Another group of people making sure that they’re ready are the Evart Area Fire Department.

Wednesday night the EFD took part in a refresher course in responding to hunting accidents.

The simulated event that took place was a hunter in a tree stand who had a medical emergency and couldn’t get out of his stand.

He was able to contact 911, which got his GPS coordinates.

Using only those coordinates EFD personnel tracked the man to his stand.

Once there, they had to extricate him from the stand and take him to a waiting ambulance.

Training like this helps the team practice working together and how they’ll respond to actual emergencies later this year.

The EFD would like to thank all those that helped put the training together.