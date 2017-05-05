Manistee Man Sentenced to Prison For Operating Meth Lab

POSTED September 22, 2017 BY Remington Hernandez

Terry Welch Jr.

A Manistee man was sentenced to prison for operating a meth lab.

Last fall SSCENT detectives began investigating a man who was said to be manufacturing meth in Manistee County.

This past May detectives searched a home on Norconk in Manistee County’s Pleasanton Township as a result of the investigation.

That search turned up many of the items used to make meth.

44-year-old Terry Welch Jr of Onekama was arrested during the investigation.

He plead guilty to operating a meth lab and delivery of morphine.

And on Friday Welch was sentenced to 10 to 40 years in prison.

