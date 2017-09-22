Woman Killed After Being Hit By Car in Gaylord

A woman is dead after she was hit by a car.

At around 9:35 Thursday night, Gaylord Police responded to the intersection of W. Main St. and Wisconsin Ave. for the report of a pedestrian that had been hit.

Once on scene, they found a 67 year-old woman unconscious in the roadway.

She was taken to Otesego Memorial Hospital, but succumbed to her injuries.

The 25 year-old driver of the car that hit the woman was uninjured.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.