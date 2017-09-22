Woman Killed After Being Hit By Car in Gaylord
A woman is dead after she was hit by a car.
At around 9:35 Thursday night, Gaylord Police responded to the intersection of W. Main St. and Wisconsin Ave. for the report of a pedestrian that had been hit.
Once on scene, they found a 67 year-old woman unconscious in the roadway.
She was taken to Otesego Memorial Hospital, but succumbed to her injuries.
The 25 year-old driver of the car that hit the woman was uninjured.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.