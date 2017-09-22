UPDATE: Man Charged in Deadly August Hit and Run

A man has been charged in the hit and run than killed another man in Wexford County.

At around 9 o’clock on the night of August 26th, deputies responded to W. Mesick Ave., just west of S. Alvin St. in Mesick for the report of a hit and run.

When deputies arrived on scene, they learned that a vehicle was driving west bound when it hit a man that was getting out of his car.

The vehicle didn’t stop after the accident.

The victim was taken to Munson in Traverse City where he died of his injuries.

According to the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office, the driver turned himself in on Friday.

Deputies originally learned the driver’s identity from a silent observer tip reporter two days after the accident.

The same tip also led to the discovery of the driver’s vehicle.

The driver now faces charges, and the investigation is ongoing.