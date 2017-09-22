Fire Damages Home in Wexford County

A fire engulfed a home in Wexford County early Friday afternoon.

It happened on E. 34 Rd. near Camp Cadillac in Haring Township.

According to the Haring Township Fire Department, firefighters responded to the fire shortly before 1 o’clock Friday.

Once on scene, firefighters saw smoke and flames coming from the home.

Crews from three other area departments were called in to assist.

The fire spread through all of the home, but was contained around 2:30.

In addition to the heat of the flames, temperatures reached into the mid 90’s at the time of the fire, and crews on scene had to make sure their personnel were safe.

Officials believe the fire started in the back of the house.

No one was injured, although there may have been some pets in the home during the fire.

The house is thought to be a total loss.