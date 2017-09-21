New Public Shooting Range Begins Construction in October

After years of planning a new public shooting range is expected to start construction next month.

The new range will be in Grand Traverse County, near the intersection of Supply, Fife Lake, and Jack Pine roads in Union Township.

The range will have 12 shooting lanes, three each at ranges of 10, 25, 50, and 100 yards.

There will be structures to protect shooters from the elements, concrete walkways, parking, and sound control measures.

The new range is expected to open next spring.