Manistee Changes Timing of Traffic Signals at Intersection of River and Maple Streets

Earlier this year the city of Manistee had a traffic analysis study done on the intersection of River Street and Maple Street.

Traffic engineers recommended that the traffic signal timing be adjusted to create a four way all stop as well as a dedicated time for pedestrians to cross in each direction.

The signal changes were done back in June and for the summer the lights have functioned in this method.

But as the tourist season is winding down, and less pedestrians are crossing at the intersection – the engineers have recommended putting the lights back into normal operation.

This will be done to help balance the pedestrian and vehicle movements.

That change is scheduled to be done on Friday.