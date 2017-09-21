Roscommon County Building, Court House Closed for Training Exercise

Authorities in Roscommon County want to remind residents that the County Building and Courthouse will be closed on Friday.

This is for a countywide training event.

Multiple agencies from throughout Roscommon County will be at those locations for an Active Violent Incident.

This training is to allow the agencies to work together and prepare their emergency plans, just in case there was such an event in the county.

During those training hours, don’t be alarmed by the number of emergency vehicles at the County Building or Courthouse, they’re just there, for training.