Consumers Told to Monitor for Symptoms After Mt Pleasant Meijer Bakery Employee Diagnosed with Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A was recently diagnosed in a bakery worker at a store in Mt Pleasant.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says that a food worker at the Mt Pleasant Meijer was recently identified as having an infection.

Anyone who has ate baked goods made at the on-site bakery department at the store between August 23rd and September 20th may have been exposed to the the virus.

These baked goods would have the Meijer Bakery label and includes single serve items like doughnuts or rolls from the self-serve case.

People who have any of the affected products in their home should throw them away immediately.

No other Meijer locations are affected.

While the risk of exposure in this situation is low, customers should monitor for symptoms of hepatitis A infection which include sudden onset of abdominal discomfort, dark urine, fever, diarrhea, and yellow skin and eyes. Central Michigan District Health Department is working with Meijer to provide vaccines to any of their bakery employees and to ensure they are following recommend guidelines.

Hepatitis A vaccine or immune globulin (IG) may provide protection against the disease if given within two weeks after exposure.

People who ate products from this Meijer between August 23rd and September 20th should contact their health care provider to be assessed.

The Mount Pleasant Meijer is offering the vaccine free of charge to any employees or customers who are concerned about exposure.

No illnesses have been reported at this time and the health department says the risk of exposure was low. However, customers should keep an eye out for symptoms of hepatitis A.

Time from exposure to onset of illness (incubation period) is typically 15 to 50 days. Duration of illness typically lasts several weeks to several months. Treatment of hepatitis A is supportive, and most people will recover without complications. However, individuals who have liver disease and become infected with hepatitis A are at risk for liver failure.

While vaccination provides the best protection, frequent handwashing with soap and warm water after using the bathroom and before preparing food can help prevent the spread of hepatitis A. Appropriately cooking foods can also help prevent infection.

Anyone who develops symptoms of hepatitis A infection should stay home and contact their healthcare provider. Residents may contact CMDHD with questions or if they require assistance in locating hepatitis A vaccine or IG.