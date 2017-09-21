Sheriff’s Office Seeks Public Help Identifying Suspect in Surveillance Video

POSTED September 21, 2017 BY Jacob Owens

Authorities are looking for your help to identify the person who broke into a local bar.

Over the weekend the sheriff’s office tells us that someone broke into the Northern Trails Bar and Grill in Newaygo at approximately 3am.

This video shows a younger male suspect wearing blue jeans and hooded sweatshirt.

They are of average height and a slender build.

Anyone who can help identity the suspect is asked to contact the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office.

