Sheriff’s Office Seeks Public Help Identifying Suspect in Surveillance Video

Authorities are looking for your help to identify the person who broke into a local bar.

Over the weekend the sheriff’s office tells us that someone broke into the Northern Trails Bar and Grill in Newaygo at approximately 3am.

This video shows a younger male suspect wearing blue jeans and hooded sweatshirt.

They are of average height and a slender build.

Anyone who can help identity the suspect is asked to contact the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office.