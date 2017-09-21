Deputies on Traffic Stop Locate Meth Lab

POSTED September 21, 2017 BY Jacob Owens

Two men were arrested on drug related charges after a traffic stop in Gladwin County.

On Wednesday deputies stopped a pickup truck on Lakeshore Drive near Secord Dam Road.

During the stop, the driver and two occupants were arrested on outstanding warrants.

Evidence from the stop lead deputies to a nearby home where they say there was an active meth lab.

Authorities searched the home and confirmed the meth lab.

0921JOE - MugGlad2Two people were arrested at the scene.

49-year-old Michael Palmer Jr on a multiple count drug warrant and 41-year-old Ryan Day, who was charged with possession of meth.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed.

