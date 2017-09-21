Deputies on Traffic Stop Locate Meth Lab
Two men were arrested on drug related charges after a traffic stop in Gladwin County.
On Wednesday deputies stopped a pickup truck on Lakeshore Drive near Secord Dam Road.
During the stop, the driver and two occupants were arrested on outstanding warrants.
Evidence from the stop lead deputies to a nearby home where they say there was an active meth lab.
Authorities searched the home and confirmed the meth lab.
Two people were arrested at the scene.
49-year-old Michael Palmer Jr on a multiple count drug warrant and 41-year-old Ryan Day, who was charged with possession of meth.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed.