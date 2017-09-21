Gladwin County Man Arrested, Authorities Recover Stolen Vehicles

A Gladwin County man was arrested and charged with two separate Home Invasions.

Deputies from the Gladwin Sheriff’s Office Arrested the 24-year-old man, who is from the Galdwin and Harrison areas in a residential neighbor hood of Gladwin County’s Sherman Township.

The Clare County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the arrest by the Clare County Sheriff’s Office and the DNR.

During the investigation deputies have recovered four stolen vehicles, but they are still looking for a green Arctic Cat 4-wheeler.

Anyone with information about the stolen ATV should contact the Gladwin Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect that was arrested was 24-year-old Anthony DeForest. He was charged with two separate home invasion and five counts of Unlawful Driving Away of a Vehicle.

The complaint remains open and additional charges may follow.