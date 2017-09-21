Sheriff Charges Traverse City Man with Open Murder of Neighbor After Father Calls 911 Saying “His Son Did It”

New details on the investigation into a man’s death in Grand Traverse County have been released.

Police have identified the victim and charged a suspect with open murder.

Shortly after 7:30 Wednesday morning, Central Dispatch got a call that there was a deceased man at a home on David Place in Garfield Township.

The caller, a resident of David Place, told dispatch that “his son did it” and that “he told his girlfriend that he killed him”.

The caller then identified his son as 23-year-old Dallas David Walker.

Deputies responded and found the victim, 48-year-old Christopher Kleehammer, dead inside the home.

Deputies located Walker walking on David Place. He was taken to Munson Medical Center for evaluation.

The MSP Crime Lab was called to assist with the investigation into the matter. Both Kleehammer’s and Walker’s homes were searched.

Walker and Kleehammer knew each as neighbors and acquaintances. The sheriff’s office says sometime around 2am Walker with Kleehammer’s home. He returned to his home around 7 in the morning.

That’s when he is said to have made comments that lead to his father going to check on Kleehammer.

Walker’s father say Kleehammer’s body and came home to call 911.

Preliminary investigation found obvious signs of blunt force trauma to the Kleehammer’s head.

However, his body was taken to Kalamazoo to determine the cause of death.

Detectives spoke with Walker and he was arrested on open murder charges.

On Thursday the prosecuting attorney’s office authorized the charges of open murder for Dallas Walker, associated with the killing of Christopher Kleehammer.