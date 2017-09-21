Crash Leads to Man’s Arrest in Leelanau County

A crash in Leelanau County lead to a man’s arrest.

At approximately 5 o’clock Wednesday afternoon deputies were called to a two vehicle crash on South West Bay Shore Drive near East Cedar Cove Drive.

On arrival deputies found that a vehicle driven by a 29-year-old Suttons Bay man had rear ended that vehicle in front of him.

The vehicle had been slowing down for traffic ahead when the 29-year-old failed to slowed down, crashing into the back of the vehicle.

When deputies talked to the driver they say they could smell alcohol. After further investigation he was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving.

The driver of the vehicle that was hit, a 33-year-old Traverse City woman, received only minor injuries in the crash.