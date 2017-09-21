Neighbor Charged with Open Murder in Grand Traverse County Man’s Death

New details on the investigation into a man’s death in Grand Traverse County have been released.

Police have now charged a suspect with open murder.

Shortly after 7:30 Wednesday morning, the Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of an unresponsive man in a home on David Place in Garfield Township.

Once on scene, deputies found the man dead inside the home.

Police believe the victim was a 48-year-old Traverse City man.

A 23 year-old man that was believed to be in the home with the victim was taken to Munson Medical Center for physical and mental evaluation.

The MSP Crime Lab was called to assist with the investigation into the matter. With the MSP’s help, the sheriff’s office searched two homes on David Place.

Preliminary investigation shows obvious signs of trauma to the victim’s body that the sheriff’s office says may have contributed to his death.

The actual cause of death will be confirmed by an autopsy.

Now, after reviewing the preliminary investigation with the county prosecutor, the 23-year-old who was taken to Munson has been arrested and lodged in the Grand Traverse County Jail on open murder charges.

The 23-year-old is said to have been an acquitance and neighbor of the victim.

The investigation is still ongoing.