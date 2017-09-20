Walmart Says They Won’t Hire Seasonal Employees this Holiday Shopping Season

On the topic of the holiday season – there was a surprising announcement from Walmart on Wednesday.

The retailer says that this year they won’t take on any seasonal hires.

Instead the company will offer extra hours to their current employees.

The extra hours will staff traditional roles like cashiers and stocker, and the newer positions of personal shoppers and pickup associates.

This is a surprise as in the past, Walmart hired thousands of seasonal employees to assist with their busiest time of the year.