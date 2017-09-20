UPDATE: Sheriff’s Office Releases New Details into the Investigation of the Man’s Death in Grand Traverse County

Police are investigating the death of a man in Grand Traverse County.

At around 7:35 Wednesday morning, the Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of an unresponsive man in a home on David Place in Garfield Township.

Once on scene, deputies found the man dead in the home.

Police believe the victim was a 48-year-old Traverse City man.

A 23 year-old man that was believed to be in the home with the victim was taken to Munson Medical Center for physical and mental evaluation.

Deputies believe that they have been in contact with everyone involved in the incident, and there is no information at this time that points to a public threat.

The MSP Crime Lab was called to assist with the investigation into the matter. With the MSP’s help, the sheriff’s office searched two homes on David Place.

Preliminary investigation shows obvious signs of trauma to the victim’s body that the sheriff’s office says may have contributed to his death.

The actual cause of death will be confirmed by an autopsy.

The sheriff’s office says at this time they cannot release the victim’s identity, but they believe they know who he is.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.