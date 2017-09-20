International Bridge to Close for Festival of Races

The International Bridge will close to traffic this weekend during a festival.

The closure is for the Sault International Festival of Races, which will be held on Saturday.

The bridge will close while runners are on the bridge.

A half marathon and a bridge run are planned, and runners will cross the bridge as part of the courses.

The bridge will close to ALL vehicle traffic at 7:10am on Saturday and reopen at 8:30am, or earlier, depending on if the last runner clears the bridge before 8:30.

The International Bridge Administration says this is the final planned temporary closure of the bridge for a public event this year.

And for those looking for more information on the Festival of Races – you can head to their website, www.saultmarathon.com.