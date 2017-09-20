Manistee Woman Charged with Delivering Drugs the Lead to Man’s Overdose Death

A Manistee woman has been charged with the delivering the drugs that lead to a man’s death by drug overdose.

Back in February SSCENT detectives were called to investigate a suspicious death that happened on Filer City Road in Manistee.

During that investigation detectives found that the 23-year-old victim died from an apparent drug overdose.

After several interviews and receiving the autopsy report, the case was presented to the county prosecutor for review.

After that review, a warrant was issued for the arrest of 45-year-old Susanna Niemiec.

And on Wednesday Niemiec was in court where she was arraigned on charges of delivery of a controlled substance causing death.

The charge is a felony punishable by up to life in prison.

Niemiec remains lodged in the Manistee County Jail.