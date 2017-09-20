Manistee Woman Charged with Delivering Drugs the Lead to Man’s Overdose Death

POSTED September 20, 2017 BY Jacob Owens

A Manistee woman has been charged with the delivering the drugs that lead to a man’s death by drug overdose.

Back in February SSCENT detectives were called to investigate a suspicious death that happened on Filer City Road in Manistee.

During that investigation detectives found that the 23-year-old victim died from an apparent drug overdose.

After several interviews and receiving the autopsy report, the case was presented to the county prosecutor for review.

0920JOG - MugMani2After that review, a warrant was issued for the arrest of 45-year-old Susanna Niemiec.

And on Wednesday Niemiec was in court where she was arraigned on charges of delivery of a controlled substance causing death.

The charge is a felony punishable by up to life in prison.

Niemiec remains lodged in the Manistee County Jail.

Like us on Facebook!


“Like” our page to keep up with the latest local news, access exclusive content, participate in contests and much more!