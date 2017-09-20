MSP Trooper Dies from Injuries Sustained in On-Duty Motorcycle Crash

A MSP Trooper has died from injuries sustained during a motorcycle crash while on duty.

Trooper Timothy O’Neill of the Rockford post was on patrol on his motorcycle when he was involved in a crash near Rockford.

The accident happened at around 7:45 in the morning. O’Neill was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries sustained in the crash.

28-year-old Trooper O’Neill had enlisted in the MSP in 2014, and had graduated later that year from recruit school.

He served at the Rockford Post for his entire career.

The MSP says no one else was injured and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.