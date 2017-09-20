Manistee Man Charged with Distributing Child Pornography

A Manistee man was arrested after allegedly sharing child sexually abusive material online.

Police began to investigate the Manistee man back in August after investigators in North Dakota found that he had shared material with a suspect in one of their investigations.

The man, 63-year-old Joseph Dumas, turned himself in to court on Tuesday.

He was charged with one count of distributing child sexually abusive activity, five counts of possession of the material, and six counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Dumas was arraigned and has since posted bond.

He will be back in Court on October 10th. If convicted Dumas faces up to 14-years in prison.