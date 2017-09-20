Tip Leads to Meth Lab in Haring Township

A tip lead investigators to an alleged meth lab in Wexford County.

On Tuesday MSP Troopers at the Cadillac Post and TNT detectives got a tip that someone was allegedly making meth at the north end of Cadillac – in Haring Township.

Detectives located the home with information from the tipster, along with TNT’s investigation.

A search warrant was then issued for the home.

During the search, detectives say they found many of the items used to make meth inside the home.

The suspect, a 49-year-old Cadillac man, was located inside the home and was arrested on charges of manufacturing meth, possession of marijuana, and maintaining a drug house.