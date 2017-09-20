Police Investigating Man’s Death in Grand Traverse County

Police are investigating the death of a man in Grand Traverse County.

At around 7:35 this morning, the Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of an unresponsive man in a home on David Place in Garfield Township.

Once on scene, deputies found the man dead in the home.

A 23 year-old man that was believed to be in the home with the victim was taken to Munson Medical Center for physical and mental evaluation.

Deputies believe that they have been in contact with everyone involved in the incident, and there is no information at this time that points to a public threat.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

We’ll continue to monitor this story.