Local Veterans Participate in Library of Congress Veteran History Project

The Veterans Services of Cadillac held an event to recognize the history of local veterans.

6 Local veterans were invited to sit and share their experiences with the public. This event is part of the Veteran History Project. A National Initiative from the Library of Congress to get recordings of veterans who served in each of the wars.

The Wexford Missaukee Career Technical Center was also brought in to assist with the recording.

After the main panel of questions, Veterans were taken into a one on one interview to be saved for the project.

This event is designed to give people a more personal look at the wars of our history.

This event is planned to continue into the future to include more veterans and more wars, so everyone can experience their history on a more personal level.