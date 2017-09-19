New Law Extends Filing Deadline for Local Elections

A new law recently signed by Governor Snyder extends the deadline to file for city elections across the state.

House Bill 4892 adjusts the filing deadline for a candidate if a city clerk published a filing deadline different from the deadline set in the law, the clerk did not publicly correct the error within a certain time frame, and candidates relied on the incorrect deadline.

The bill requires the Secretary of State to direct the city clerk to include on the general ballot election all eligible candidates who filed before the 11th Tuesday before the August primaries.

The new law likewise changes the penalties for cities and clerks that published incorrect dates and did not correct them.

At this time cities will be charged a $2500 civil fine and the city clerk will be required to attend an election training school. The Secretary of State will also continue to oversee the affected jurisdiction and offer additional training.

But starting after January of 2018 cities will be fined $5,000 if the filing deadline published is different than the deadline set in law and not corrected in a certain time frame.